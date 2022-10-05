Leeds United considered appointing Michael Appleton as Jesse Marsch’s assistant in the summer, but the manager took the Blackpool job, according to The Athletic.

The Whites were searching for a new assistant to come in alongside Marsch and eventually settled on former Borussia Dortmund assistant Rene Maric.

The 30-year-old has slotted into Leeds’ backroom team to support Marsch and despite his tender years has held coaching roles at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, in addition to Dortmund.

Leeds though nearly went down a domestic route as they were keen on former Manchester United midfielder Appleton.

The 46-year-old was firmly on Leeds’ radar, however he ruled himself out of the post by taking over at Championship side Blackpool.

Appleton boasts stints in the dugout at Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Lincoln City.

He arrived for a second stint at Blackpool in the middle of June, after boss Neil Critchley left to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Blackpool currently sit in 19th spot in the Championship standings after 12 games.