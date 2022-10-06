Rangers goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart has revealed that Robby McCrorie is constantly challenging goalkeeping stalwarts Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, who currently sit ahead of him in the pecking order.

McCrorie has signed a contract extension to keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2025, with his earlier contract set to run out next summer.

The 24-year-old was called up to the Scotland squad during the recent international break, during which Steve Clarke’s side got promoted to League A of the UEFA Nations League, though he did not play.

Stewart expressed his delight at McCrorie’s contract extension, calling it richly deserved because of the attitude he brings to work on a daily basis.

The 42-year-old added that the Gers academy product is highly-rated at both club and country, a measure of which is the extension offered as well as his recent international call-up.

Stewart revealed that McCrorie is constantly pushing the two goalkeepers who are ahead of him in the pecking order.

“I’m delighted for Robby and he thoroughly deserves his new deal as he continues to show a brilliant attitude to his work, and he challenges both Allan and Jon every day in training”, Stewart said on Rangers’ official website.

“This new deal and his recent Scotland call-up show just how highly-rated he is at club and international level, and we look forward to working further with Robby in these next few years.”

Stewart pointed out that they are look forward to working with McCrorie for those additional years.