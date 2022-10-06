Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has stressed that Ryan Kent will at best get a club in the English Championship if he leaves Rangers at the end of the season.

Kent is in the final year of his contract at Rangers and there are no guarantees that he will sign a new deal at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old has a goal and four assists in the league, but has been disappointing in Europe and looked poor in Rangers’ 2-0 defeat at Liverpool this week.

McManus stressed that Kent had real motivation to do well against his former club in Liverpool and prove that he can cut at that level against a team in the Premier League.

He feels it was a good opportunity for the winger to audition his talent for Premier League outfits, however he believes at the moment no club in the English top flight would want to sign him.

The former striker believes that at best Kent could get a club in the English Championship next year, if he returns south.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “He must have had so much fire in his belly going into that game.

“He is out of contract, he was going back to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp got rid of him and I am sure he wanted to show how good a player he was.

“He wanted to show prospective buyers in the Premier League that he could do a job there.

“But on that performance, he is nowhere near the Premier League, he would be in the Championship at best.”

Kent has continued to remain a key player in the Rangers team despite his contractual situation.