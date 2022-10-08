Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has stressed that he is looking forward to the challenge of keeping Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha quiet on Sunday.

Leeds are 12th in the league table and will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace away from home.

Palace are 17th in the league table and are just outside the relegation zone due to goal difference, but Kristensen pointed out that they have had to deal with a tough fixture list at the start of the season.

The Leeds defender has also seen them play and stressed that Crystal Palace have played better football than their points tally suggests.

Kristensen said on LUTV: “They have had a really tough schedule.

“I watched some of their games to see [my Denmark team-mate] Joachim [Andersen] play and I think they have done really well.

“In many ways, they have done better than what their points are saying.”

Kristensen will be tasked with the job of keeping Zaha under check on Sunday and he admitted that the Palace star is one of the best in the world when it comes to one-on-one situations with defenders.

However, he is looking forward to the challenge of keeping him quiet at Selhurst Park this weekend.

“He is, for me, one of the best one-v-one players, not only in the Premier League but also in the world.

“I am looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a big challenge but I am up for it.”

Kristensen joined Leeds in the summer window from Red Bull Salzburg.