Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has admitted he has heard about the atmosphere at Ibrox, ahead of the Reds playing Rangers in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a damaging defeat in the Premier League away at Arsenal on Sunday, but have an opportunity to return to winning ways on Wednesday when they head to Scotland.

Awaiting Liverpool are Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers and a packed Ibrox for a Champions League group stage clash.

Reds defender Konate admits he has heard of the atmosphere at Ibrox, but is clear that occasions such as the one of Wednesday night are why players play the game.

He said on LFC TV after the Arsenal game: “Now we have to think about the game in the Champions League.

“We’ll be at Rangers.

“I know the stadium has a very good atmosphere, but we play football for that and we have to get a very good result for qualification for the next stage.”

Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League at Anfield last week, thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.