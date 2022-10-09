Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The Whites head into the Premier League fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw at home against Aston Villa, which saw Luis Sinisterra sent off.

As a result the summer arrival is banned for this afternoon’s game, while Marsch hands striker Patrick Bamford a start against his former club.

Bamford had a loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2015/16 season, but it was brought to an early end after a lack of first team opportunities.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds in London today, while Rasmus Kristensen and Pascal Struijk are the full-backs. In central defence, Leeds go with Liam Cooper and Robin Koch.

Midfield sees Tyler Adams and Marc Roca given the nod to start, while Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Bamford up top.

If Marsch needs to change things he has options on the bench, including Willy Gnonto and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Crystal Palace

Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Llorente, Klich, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Gyabi