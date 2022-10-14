Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that when the Magpies first signed Bruno Guimaraes, they were not expecting him to chip in regularly with goals.

Guimaraes scored only three goals in his entire two year spell with previous club Lyon, but has more than doubled that tally since joining Newcastle in January.

The defensive midfielder scored five times last season and has netted twice in the current campaign, with his goals often enthralling supporters due to their creativity.

Howe though has revealed that when bringing in the Brazilian star to St. James’ Park, goals were not expected from him.

The Newcastle boss believes the midfielder’s goals are due to how good he has become and hopes that he continues to score as the season progresses.

“When we signed Bruno we didn’t think we were getting goals”, Howe said in a press conference.

“It’s happened organically because of how good he is.

“He’s been given a boost of confidence because he was the player chosen to be there [for his headed goal last week].

“Hopefully there’s more in him.”

Apart from the goals, Guimaraes’ essentialness to the team is borne out by the fact that he has started every one of Newcastle’s games he has been available for.