Dominic Matteo has told Leeds United that they need to start with a high tempo and aggressively against Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday, otherwise they will be beaten.

Jesse Marsch’s outfit are due to welcome the Gunners to Elland Road in the Premier League as they look to win for the first time in the league since the end of August.

Arsenal arrive in Leeds sitting top of the league table, having won eight of their nine Premier League matches so far, and being praised from all corners.

Matteo is confident that Leeds can have success against the Gunners, but only if they start the game quickly and get about their opponents.

The former Leeds man also urged the Whites to stay in the game, even if things do not go their way, something he feels they have struggled to do of late.

“Start the game quick, start it aggressively and then find our way into the game”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“We’ve got to start with that tempo. If we don’t start with a good tempo against a team like Arsenal we’ll get done.

“It’s all about the tempo.

“We know the fans are going to be behind us, one million per cent. They will be up for it and understand how important it is we get something out of the game.

“It’s about how do we manage this game properly, even if things go bad. Stay in the game, that’s what we’ve not been good at, so make things difficult for Arsenal.”

Arsenal thrashed Leeds 4-1 in the Premier League meeting between the two teams at Elland Road last season.