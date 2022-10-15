Leeds United are likely to open new contract talks with defender Robin Koch when the time is right as they look to lock down the Germany international, according to The Athletic.

Koch landed at Leeds from Bundesliga club Freiburg and when fit has commanded regular game time at Elland Road.

The German quickly found favour with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch after his arrival to replace Marcelo Bielsa in the hot seat.

He has now entered the final two years of his contract at Leeds and the club have not yet opened talks about an extension.

However, they are tipped to do so when the time is right as the club are keen to make sure they keep hold of Koch.

The defender is trying to make sure he wins a place in Germany’s World Cup squad and it is far from certain that he will be given the nod to board the plane to Qatar.

Koch, 28, has made nine appearances for Leeds so far this season, picking up two bookings in the process.

He needs just three more outings in a white shirt to hit the 50 games mark for the Yorkshire giants.