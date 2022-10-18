Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that Kemar Roofe will be in the squad to face Dundee in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Roofe has been out of action due to injury since the beginning of pre-season and has not played a minute of football in the ongoing campaign.

There have been signs that he is on his way back but so far, Van Bronckhorst has erred on the side of caution and has refused to take a chance by rushing him back into action.

However, Roofe is now finally slated to return to the squad as the Rangers boss revealed that he will in the squad to face Dundee on Wednesday night.

Van Bronckhorst is looking to give him some minutes in the cup quarter-final in order to build back his sharpness.

The Rangers manager also added that Alex Lowry is also on his way back to fitness and will be playing for the B-team tonight.

The Dutchman said in a press conference: “Lowry is playing today with the B-Team to give him minutes, he is close to a return to play with the first team.

“Roofe is in the squad for tomorrow.

“He is ready for minutes which we will try to give him.”

Roofe has struggled with injuries at Rangers and will be looking to get a run of games in the team to re-establish himself.