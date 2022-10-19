Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Rangers have named their team and substitutes to play host to second tier outfit Dundee in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals this evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be keen for Rangers to make progress in the competition as he looks to put an early piece of silverware on the board.

Dundee arrive at Ibrox sitting in fourth in the Scottish Championship table and on the back of a 2-1 win away at Ayr United.

The visitors last beat Rangers in 2017, when they edged a league clash 2-1 at Dens Park.

For this evening’s game, Van Bronckhorst, who makes seven changes from the weekend, slots Jon McLaughlin between the sticks, while in defence the Rangers manager picks James Tavernier, Leon King, James Sands and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In midfield, Rangers go with John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Malik Tillman, while Scott Wright and Fashion Sakala support Alfredo Morelos.

Options are on the bench if Van Bronckhorst needs to make changes, including Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent.

Rangers Team vs Dundee

McLaughlin, Tavernier, King, Sands, Ridvan, Lundstram, Davis, Tillman, Wright, Sakala, Morelos

Substitutes: McCrorie, Colak, Kent, Roofe, Davies, McCannm, Barisic, Arfield, Devine