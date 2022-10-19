Jesse Marsch has revealed that Pascal Struijk is unavailable for Leeds United’s trip to Leicester City on Thursday night due to an injury.

Leeds have hit a tricky run of form and have lost three of their last five league games; they are without a win in that run.

The Whites have dropped to 15th in the league table and are desperate for a result ahead of their trip to Leicester, who are at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

Marsch is happy with what he has seen from Adam Forshaw as he looks to return from injury but conceded that Stuart Dallas is still out injured.

The Leeds boss also claimed that Dutch defender Struijk has picked up an injury and will not be making the trip to Leicester.

The American is hopeful that the centre-back will recover in time to be in the Leeds team against Fulham on Sunday.

The Leeds manager said in a press conference: “Adam is coming back from injury but feeling good.

“Stuart is still injured and Archie Gray.

“Pascal picked up a little bit of an injury and won’t be available for tomorrow.

“But we are hopeful that by Sunday he will be available.”

Leeds will hope that Struijk’s absence will not affect them as they look to get back to winning ways at Leicester on Thursday night.