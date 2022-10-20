Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has commented on some Whites fans expressing their discontent towards the end of his side’s 2-0 loss at Leicester City.

The Yorkshire giants failed to build on an encouraging performance against Arsenal at the weekend and conceded twice against the Foxes in the first half to go down to defeat.

Leeds struggled to hurt Leicester throughout the contest at the King Power Stadium and Marsch’s substitutions towards the end of the clash baffled some Whites supporters.

There was unhappiness amongst some Leeds fans, while others chanted the name of former boss Marcelo Bielsa, who the club sacked to bring in Marsch.

Marsch admits it is the first time he has heard fan displeasure, but insists he is working overtime and rates his squad.

“It’s the first time that I’ve heard that [unhappiness from the Leeds fans], but they have the right to have their feelings about whatever”, Marsch explained after the game on Prime Video.

“I’m here, I’m doing everything I can to help this team.

“I like our guys, we’ve just got to keep pushing and fighting and we’ve got to find a way to stop the bleeding.”

Leeds are now set to prepare to face Fulham at home on Sunday and Marsch makes no bones about just how important the match is.

“We’ve just got to find a way to get some wins and right now away from home we haven’t been great.

“We’ve got to go back to Elland Road.

“It’s a big, big match on Sunday and we’ve got to be ready for it”, the American added.

Marsch will hope that his side can register their first win since August when Fulham arrive at Elland Road at the weekend.