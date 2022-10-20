Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes there are a lot of positives to take from the Whites’ home defeat against Arsenal, which they can carry into tonight’s clash.

Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0 and managed to take all three points from Elland Road despite not playing at their best.

Leeds missed a penalty and are five games without a win, losing three of those fixtures during the run.

The Whites are desperate for a result going into a game with Leicester City tonight, but Matteo feels that the Arsenal performance should encourage the fans.

He stressed that Leeds showed that they can play well against an Arsenal side who are flying at the moment and are sitting at the top of the Premier League game.

The former White feels that with a few winnable games coming up, Leeds fans will be encouraged by what they saw against the north London side.

Matteo said on LUTV: “We have got to try and take the positives out of how we performed against Arsenal.

“They are a top side who are top of the league and flying high and they finding a way to win.

“We have got to now find our way to win and there were good signs against Arsenal.

“They are such a quality side and the fans going away will take some positive out of that because the performance was good.

“And they will go into the next game thinking, we can get results going forward with some winnable games coming up.”

Leeds will be looking for all three points tonight and failure to beat Leicester could cause further worries amongst the fans.