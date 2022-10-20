Fixture: Leicester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his starting line-up to take on Leicester City as the Whites hunt their first league win since August.

While Marsch has been encouraged by Leeds’ performances in recent weeks, they have come up short and failed to grab wins which would lift them up the Premier League table.

They face a bottom of the table Leicester side this evening and failing to beat the Foxes could raise worries amongst some fans heading into a meeting with Fulham, another side expected to be battling the drop this term.

Leeds remain without long-term absentees Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas, while Pascal Struijk is also unavailable.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds at the King Power Stadium, while Rasmus Kristensen and Junior Firpo are the full-backs. Diego Llorente partners Robin Koch in the centre.

Tyler Adams and Marc Roca are in midfield, while Brenden Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra support Patrick Bamford.

Marsch has options on the bench to make changes, including Liam Cooper and Rodrigo.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Summerville, Sinisterra, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Klich, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Gnonto