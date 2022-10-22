Liverpool legend Steve McMahon feels that questions will need to be asked about why so many of the Reds stars are having injury issues.

Jurgen Klopp was without Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and saw his side slip to a shock 1-0 loss to Steve Cooper’s strugglers.

Liverpool have been inconsistent all season and struggled to hit their usual heights, with injury issues continuing to bite at key times.

McMahon thinks that questions will need to be asked about injuries and he is sure that Klopp is looking closely at whether the intensity of training needs to be reduced.

The former midfielder said post match on LFC TV: “You’ve got to start asking the questions. Why are we getting all the injuries?

“It might be a reason [that] we’ve got so many games in quick succession and so demanding, do we need to temp it down a bit in training? I don’t know.

“As a manager he’ll [Klopp] be thinking all that kind of stuff. No doubt he will.”

McMahon also thinks that losing forward Sadio Mane in the summer is still being felt by the Reds.

“Mane is a massive, massive loss”, he said.

Liverpool sit in seventh spot in the Premier League standings and have already suffered three league defeats this season; the Reds only lost twice in the Premier League all last term.