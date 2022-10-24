Matt Kilgallon believes Leeds United did early business in the summer transfer window in a bid to get the fans off their back and then failed to bring in two more players they needed.

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last term and quickly entered the transfer market in to make a host of signings, signalling their intent to avoid another dogfight.

That has not yet worked out though and Leeds are inside the relegation zone in the Premier League and without a win to their name since August.

Kilgallon feels it is clear to see that they needed to sign another left-back as Junior Firpo is not good enough, while another striker was needed to support Patrick Bamford.

The former White believes that the early business in the window seems to have been to get the fans onside and then the club did not kick on as needed.

“We needed a left-back and we brought in another right-back”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss to Fulham.

“It was almost like the business they did right at the start was smoothing the feathers of the fans – ‘oh look at Leeds United doing it right from the start, bringing two or three in’.

“It was basically ‘we’ll do this early so everyone gets off our backs’.

“It’s been three, four seasons that we’ve needed help for Bamford, needed another striker. Firpo just hasn’t done it. Need a left-back, no left-back came in.

“I like [Brenden] Aaronson a lot, [Marc] Roca’s got something.

“The striker they got in, the young lad, you hear things about he’s training well, but then he’s nowhere near the squad.”

Leeds cannot add to their squad until the January transfer window opens, but due to the World Cup break they only have another three Premier League games to tackle before then.