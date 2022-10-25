Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has confirmed that though the Reds are not having the best of campaigns they refuse to entertain the option of giving up.

Currently situated in eighth place in the Premier League table, Liverpool were seemingly in the middle of a resurgence after losing to league leaders Arsenal, they then beat Manchester City and West Ham United at Anfield.

However, the Reds lost at bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with former Liverpool youngster Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal of the game.

Speaking ahead of a crucial Champions League tie at Amsterdam, Gomez emphasised that there remains a lot to play for in the current campaign.

The versatile defender admitted that while they questioned themselves on occasion in the middle of a frustrating campaign thus far, the Reds never entertain the notion of throwing in the towel.

“There is still a lot to play for and we will push right until the end of the season”, Gomez said on talkSPORT.

“There are frustrations but giving up is never an option.

“There have been occasions as players when we have questioned ourselves this season.”

Liverpool next travel to the Johan Cruyff Arena to take on Ajax, who are fighting to keep their Champions League hopes alive, with currently six points separating the two sides.