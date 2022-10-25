Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon is not a fan of the club’s policy of wanting to buy young players and has insisted that they need more experienced players in the squad.

Leeds are on an eight-game run without a win and have lost their last four on the bounce in the Premier League, raising serious worries amongst the fans.

That dreadful run of form has pushed them into the relegation zone and Jesse Marsch is now under pressure to turn things around before the World Cup break.

Leeds have regularly added players for their Under-21s in recent windows, with an eye seemingly on developing them and selling them for a profit.

It has led to an influx of talented youngster into the academy and the first team, but Kilgallon is not a fan of what Leeds have been doing in the market.

He stressed that Leeds cannot be that kind of club and feels that has led to a weak bench with a number of young players with little experience.

The former White insisted that Leeds need to have more experience in the squad to move forward.

Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Leeds United isn’t that club. You can see where other clubs do that. They probably make most of their money from that, buying a young lad, bringing him in and make him into a proper striker or centre-half and sell him on.

“Leeds United don’t need to do that.

“They should be bringing in players that are top players that are going to a job straight away because the squad wasn’t big anyway.

“Last season I can remember looking at the bench and it was all full of youngsters. Once one of the starting eleven got injured you looked at the bench and thought who are you bringing on?

“No disrespect to the young lads, their time will come, but it wasn’t a strong bench.

“It needed filling up with 25, 26-year-olds, who have 200 appearances under their belt.”

Leeds have a tough game on the cards at the weekend when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, with the club continuing to back Marsch.