Neil McCann thinks that Rangers could have suffered a heavier defeat than the 3-0 loss they took at the hands of Napoli in the Champions League this evening.

Rangers have struggled in the Champions League this season and once they conceded two goals against Napoli in the opening 16 minutes then some fans feared the worst.

The Scottish giants, who saw Liverpool put seven goals past them, conceded only once more though, ten minutes from time, as they left Italy with a 3-0 loss.

They had opportunities of their own and could have hit the back of the net, with Alfredo Morelos guilty of missing a good chance.

McCann thinks if Morelos had connected with the ball put across for him and found the back of the net then the result could potentially have been different.

Overall though he feels Rangers could have easily gone down by more goals in Italy.

“It was a tough watch”, he said on BBC Sportsound.

“Napoli turned the engine down and allowed Rangers to get closer.

“Morelos’ miss is a lack of concentration, and if he scores, you never know.

“It could have been a lot worse, because Napoli are a top side.”

Rangers are still in the hunt to finish third in the group, but face having to defeat Ajax by a five-goal margin in their final group stage game.