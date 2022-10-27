Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has been spotted at Inter Milan’s headquarters.

The Whites are on an eight-game run without a win in the Premier League and have lost their last four games, which has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

Leeds’ recruitment has come under the scanner due to their poor form with many feeling the club have not done enough in the market in recent windows, with sporting director Victor Orta under the spotlight.

Ahead of the winter window, there is talk of Leeds needing more new additions and the club are believed to be looking at targets.

It remains to be seen what Leeds will do, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, chairman Radrizzani is at Inter’s headquarters in Italy today.

It has been claimed that the Leeds chief is at Inter as the representative of his company Eleven Sports and is likely to hold talks over TV issues.

But the Italian could also broach the issue of transfers if Leeds are interested in a few players at Inter.

Radrizzani is desperate to make sure Leeds stay afloat in the Premier League and could loosen the purse strings in January to help that cause.