Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League is like a game in the Champions League.

The Reds have a bad start to the season and are sitting ninth in the Premier League table after getting 16 points from their opening 12 league games.

Liverpool are already facing an uphill task in trying to get back into the top four in the ongoing campaign and their next game is against one of their immediate rivals in Spurs.

Tottenham have a ten-point lead over Liverpool at the moment and Klopp conceded that it is a massive game from which they need points in order to climb up the league table.

The Liverpool manager is wary of Spurs’ defensive resilience and their ability to hit teams on the break.

Klopp said in a press conference: “It’s a massive game for us.

“I didn’t count the points difference between us but we cannot be picky where we get points, but it’s difficult.

“They are well organised in defending.

“Counter-attack is a massive thing. You saw their offensive power.

“They have scored goals in the last minutes lately, so we are prepared for a confident, strong opponent.”

Tottenham have looked wobbly in recent games but Klopp is not reading too much into it.

He stressed that playing against Spurs is like a Champions League given the level of their opponents.

“What I can say is I never once thought before going to Tottenham ‘now is a good time to face Tottenham’.

“It will be a tough one but that’s what we all want.

“It’s like a Champions League game in the Premier League and that’s how we’ll approach it.”