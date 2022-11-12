Tam McManus has asked whether Rangers fans will accept the Gers keeping Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge until the end of the season with the league title looking all but gone.

Van Bronckhorst once again failed to get a tune out of his Rangers team as they needed a late James Tavernier goal to rescue a point away at St Mirren.

With rivals Celtic in red hot form in the league, many fans now feel that Rangers will not be able to catch them at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Former Hibernian attacker McManus also now feels the league title race is over and questioned whether the Rangers fans will allow the club to keep Van Bronckhorst in place until the end of the season.

He wrote on Twitter: “League is over in November. Celtic will be champions.

“But are Rangers going to let GVB limp it out until the end of the season?

“Will the Rangers fans accept that?

“Interesting few weeks ahead.”

Rangers are not now next in action until 17th December when Hibernian are due to visit Ibrox and it remains to be seen who will be in the home dugout.