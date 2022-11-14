Everton loan star Ellis Simms has revealed that he chose to continue his rehabilitation with Sunderland rather than returning to the Toffees because he wanted to be part of the set-up.

Simms signed a season-long loan deal with Sunderland this summer and began the season impressively before being sidelined by a toe injury in mid-September.

There were suggestions that the Everton loanee might return to his parent club for his recovery, but the striker opted to stay with Sunderland and continued his rehabilitation at the Stadium of Light.

Simms revealed that his decision to stay with the Black Cats team and be part of Tony Mowbray’s system was the reason he did not go back to Everton for the rehabilitation period.

The 21-year-old attacker emphasised that Sunderland have excellent medical facilities available at the club and is of the opinion that it was important for him to remain with the team to join them as soon as he was fit.

“I stayed at Sunderland because I’m here on loan and wanted to feel part of the set-up and the team and stay with the lads”, Simms told the Sunderland Echo.

“When I’m fit I’d be joining back up with them so I think it was important for me to stay, and they have great facilities as well, so I stayed.”

Simms has recovered from his injury and has featured in Sunderland’s last four games.

On Saturday, the striker scored his fourth goal of the season and first since returning from injury in Sunderland’s 2-1 win against Birmingham City.