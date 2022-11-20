Tyler Adams has admitted he knows first hand from his experience with Leeds United that Kieffer Moore will be a big threat for the United States to deal with when they play Wales.

Leeds midfielder Adams has been confirmed as the United States’ captain for the World Cup in Qatar and his side kick off their group stage campaign on Monday.

They will play Wales and Adams is wary of Bournemouth striker Moore, who he locked horn with for Leeds in the Premier League earlier this season.

Moore, 30, completed the full 90 minutes at Elland Road as Leeds beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a thrilling league encounter.

As such, Adams insists he is well aware of the threat that Moore will pose the United States once he pulls on a Wales shirt, as he combines technical ability with an aerial threat.

“He’s a big threat. We figured that out, playing against Bournemouth”, Adams told a press conference.

“He provides a completely different game plan. Great in the air but technical ability.

“You’ve got to have a body on him”, the Leeds midfielder added.

Moore has made 15 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, scoring four times, and will want to make an impact at the World Cup in Qatar.