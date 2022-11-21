Tottenham Hotspur star Matt Doherty has revealed that Leeds United new boy Tyler Adams has impressed him and stressed that the player has been a standout performer so far this season.

The United States international joined Leeds this summer from German outfit RB Leipzig for a transfer fee in the region of £20m.

Adams has established himself as a regular in Jesse Marsch’s midfield, featuring in 13 Premier League games for Leeds so far this season and his performances with the Whites earned him a place in the United States World Cup squad.

The 23-year-old was sent off in the 87th minute against Doherty’s side in Leeds’ final game before the World Cup break on 12th November but impressed the Tottenham star prior to the dismissal.

Doherty admitted that the Leeds star has impressed him since joining the Yorkshire outfit and praised the player for his work rate and on the ball quality.

The Spurs defender hailed the player for his competitiveness and stated that Adams has been the standout player for him so far this season.

“I’ve been quite impressed with him since he came into the Premier League at Leeds”, Doherty told Tottenham Hotspur’s official site.

“I thought he played well against us last time out, okay, he got sent off at the end, but every time I’ve watched him play for Leeds he’s looked energetic, competitive, good quality on the ball – a player who has stood out for me.”

Adams will be captaining the United States national team in the World Cup and USA will begin their campaign against Wales tonight at the Al Rayyan Stadium.