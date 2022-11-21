Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has emphasised that the Whites having three players at the World Cup, playing for teams like the USA and Denmark, shows they are on track to reclaim their prior heights.

The 21st century has seen Leeds go as low as League One, spending three seasons in the third tier, but they are now in the Premier League.

Three of Leeds’ players have been called up for the World Cup, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson for the USA and Rasmus Kristensen for Denmark, while loaned out winger Daniel James is also in Qatar with Wales.

Prutton recalled that before their dip, Leeds’ squads were packed with international players, but the valleys experienced by the Whites meant they often had players with no international standing.

The ex-Leeds star thinks that the three Leeds players going to the World Cup is a good indication of the project that is being built at Elland Road to get them back to their proud standing.

“Leeds used to be stacked to the rafters with internationals”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Then, as we all know, there was a very fallow period of which I was a part of.

“A, there were no international players because we were in League One and b) we didn’t have enough players to qualify for those other types of teams like Denmark and the USA.

“The fact that Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are in Qatar with the USA and Rasmus Kristensen is there with Denmark reflects on what Leeds are steadily building back into I think which is great.”

All three of Adams, Aaronson and Kristensen were bought by Leeds in the summer, which also demonstrates they are able to attract players with ambitions of playing for World Cup teams.