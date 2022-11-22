Newcastle United’s Under-21s boss Elliott Dickman is of the view that Lewis Miley has good composure and stressed that the youngster makes good decisions.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is within the ranks of Newcastle’s academy and last season made 24 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

This season, Miley has been called to train with Eddie Howe’s first team a few times and last September, the player earned his first England Under-17 call-up, where he scored against Finland.

Dickman is of the view that Miley has great composure in his game and stressed that the 16-year-old shows signs of good control of the ball.

The Newcastle Under-21s boss also praised the midfielder for his decision making but believes that he has several areas to improve in his game.

Dickman further added that Miley needs to stay hungry and keep working hard on his game to continue his development.

“He’s still young within his development, but he’s shown signs of handling the ball and controlling it well”, Dickman told Chronicle Live.

“He’s got a real composure to his play, he makes really good decisions.

“He still has a lot of developing to do physically and in other areas which I’m sure will come in time.

“In general, he’s had a really positive start to his scholarship.

“He’s got to stay hungry and humble, and keep working hard on all areas of his game.

“I’m sure he’ll do that, because what we’ve seen so far, he’s definitely shown signs of being that person.”

Miley will continue his development under Dickman this season and will be hoping to keep impressing first-team boss Howe.