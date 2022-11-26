Rangers have now made an official approach to QPR for the services of manager Michael Beale, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Beale worked as the first team coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard and was part of the team that helped the Gers to win the Scottish Premiership title.

He followed Gerrard to Aston Villa and then took over at QPR in the summer, where he has had mixed results, with a poor spell coming after a bright start.

Rangers have decided Beale is the man they now want in charge and an official approach to QPR has gone in.

It is claimed that talks are progressing to take Beale back to Scotland and barring a late U-turn, he is in pole position to take charge.

The Gers will hope that Beale can fulfil what many see as the managerial potential within him, but he will have a big task on his hands if he takes over.

Celtic have a healthy nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, while Rangers are also out of Europe.

There remain question marks too over how much money Beale will have to spend in the January transfer window.