Newcastle Under-21s boss Elliott Dickman feels that Magpies starlet Lewis Miley is always willing to do what is best for the team and stressed that he has a good understanding of the game.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is within the Newcastle youth set-up and is rated highly at St. James’ Park.

Miley has started in two of the last three Under-21 fixtures under Dickman and scored his first goal against Sheffield United Under-21s in Newcastle’s Premier League Cup defeat.

Dickman stated that Miley has done well for the Magpies Under-21s and praised the midfielder for his knowledge and understanding of the game.

The Newcastle Under-21s manager further added that Miley is always ready to do what is best for the team, even if that means playing a role in which he is not comfortable.

“The pleasing thing is with Lewis, we ask him to do a role and certain things in and out of possession, and his game understanding and knowledge of what we’re asking is really positive”, Dickman told Chronicle Live.

“He takes that on board, he listens to the information and instructions.

“It sounds really simple and straightforward to say he’s listening and taking it on board, but he’s done that really well in the games he’s played for the U21s.

“That’s a positive thing that he’s obviously prepared to take that on board, it’s really important.

“There’s parts of your development, there might be things you might not be happy to do but we’re asking you to do it, and the understanding he shows that he’s got to do that which is the best for the team.

Miley has impressed Newcastle manager Eddie Howe with his performances this season and he has been called up a few times to train with the first team.