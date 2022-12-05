Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has held extensive talks with the club’s hierarchy over the Villa Park side’s recruitment drive, as the January transfer window looms, according to the Daily Express.

The upcoming January window will be Emery’s first in charge of Aston Villa and will give him the opportunity to shape the squad as he wants.

Under previous manager Steven Gerrad, Villa made a number of high-profile signings both in the summer and January windows of this year.

However, Aston Villa and Gerrard ill-gained by them as by the time he was sacked by the club, they were lurching into the relegation zone.

And Emery has already held comprehensive talks with the Aston Villa hierarchy over the club’s recruitment plans.

The Spaniard’s plan is to get the Aston Villa team in to the top half of the table and he will look to make singings that help make it a reality.

Aston Villa are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha to improve their target line in the January window.

Another option to add to the forward line in January is Nicolas Jackson, a player Emery knows well, having coached him at his previous club Villarreal.