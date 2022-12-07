Leeds United have taken to social media to highlight in-form winger Crysencio Summerville finding the back of the net at their training camp in Spain.

The Whites are currently in Spain attending a training camp as they prepare for the remainder of the season after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Several Leeds played represented their countries at the World Cup in Qatar, but increasingly thoughts are turning back towards the Premier League.

Summerville, who has made big progress for Leeds this season, is looking to continue to impress Jesse Marsch in Spain.

And he found the back of the net with a neat strike in training.

Leeds were keen to highlight Summerville’s effort and posted it on social media.

Summerville has been able to make an impact of late, finding the back of the net four times in ten Premier League games.

He has represented the Netherlands at different youth levels with his latest involvement being with their Under-21 side.