Everton Under-21s manager Paul Tait is of the view that his side deserve credit for making a game of it against Lincoln City on Tuesday, especially when the Imps are fighting for the playoff spots in League One.

Everton Under-21s took on Lincoln in the round of 16 of the EFL Trophy earlier in the week and at one point were leading 2-1.

However, the third tier outfit stormed back to ultimately win the game 4-2; but Everton were the only one of the youth Premier League sides to lead in the round, with the development squads of both Manchester United and Chelsea losing 4-0 to League One opposition.

Tait drew attention to the fact that Lincoln have not lost at home in the league this season and are in with a shot of playoffs, insisting his team going to toe-to-toe with them is an achievement.

Speaking to Everton TV post-game, Tait said: “These are a team challenging for the playoffs in League One, unbeaten at home all season, and our lads have just gone toe-to-toe with them, especially in the second half and they deserve real credit.”

The under-21s boss also praised his team for their tenacity and thinks they were unlucky not to go through to the quarter-finals.

“They are an honest bunch of kids who fight for everything and you could see that tonight, they were desperately unlucky not to go through”, Tait added.

Everton Under-21s next have the challenge of a Premier League Cup clash against Colchester United this month, but their Premier League 2 season restarts next year.