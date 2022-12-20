RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that he is yet to receive an offer for Manchester City and Manchester United-linked defender Josko Gvardiol and joked about the reason why.

The Croatian defender caught the eye of many again with his assured performances for his national team in the World Cup, further boosting his stock.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the top young defensive talents and there is expected to be a massive race for signature.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are said to have tabled offers for him with a view to potentially signing him in the next summer transfer window.

However, Eberl joked that those offers must have gone to the spam folder of his email inbox.

He stressed that does not have any concrete offers on his table for Gvardiol at the moment.

Eberl said on ServusTV when asked about offers for Gvardiol: “They are all in the spam folder.

“Gvardiol, offer, straight to spam. So, I haven’t received any.”

The Leipzig sporting director is happy to have players such as Gvardiol and is hopeful that he will stay at the club for a number of years.

“I am happy now that I can work with guys like him and I want to do it for more than half a year.

“Accordingly, I hope that he will play with us for a long time.”