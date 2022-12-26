PSV Eindhoven would prefer to sell Manchester United and Newcastle United target Cody Gakpo early in the winter transfer window, provided the payment terms are right, according to CBS Sports.

Gakpo rejected a move to Leeds United on the final day of the summer transfer window and has been in terrific form for the Dutch giants all season.

A positive World Cup with the Netherlands has added further noise around his future with the suggestion that he could leave PSV in the winter transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has been pushing Manchester United to land Gakpo in January and even Newcastle have their eyes on the player, having even tracked him from before the World Cup.

And it has been claimed that a move in January would also be possible, but PSV would want it done early.

The Dutch giants are aware that they cannot keep hold of Gakpo and are prepared to let him go in the winter window.

Gakpo’s stock has been at an all-time high and the club are ready to strike when the iron is hot and sell him in January.

However, they want the payment terms to be right and reportedly want a large share of the transfer fee upfront.

It has been claimed the PSV would not reject an offer of £50m for the winger in the January window.