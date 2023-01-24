Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott is of the opinion that Everton need someone with organisational skills to take them out of the relegation zone and believes Lee Carsley to be an ideal candidate for the job.

Everton decided to sack Frank Lampard after a poor run of form which has led them to relegation struggle for the second successive season.

The Toffees are in search of the right candidate to keep them up in the Premier League and the jury is out on who they will appoint.

Carsley is a promising manager in the English coaching scene and is currently working with England’s Under-21 side.

Elliott is of the view that the 48-year-old is the perfect candidate for taking over the managerial role at Everton.

The former Ireland star believes that Carsley would be capable of handling the challenge of a relegation battle and is convinced that with his organisational skills he would manage to keep Everton up in the Premier League.

“Lee Carsley is a perfect candidate for the Everton job”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“I think he would embrace the challenge and have the organisational skills to keep them in the league.”

Carsley turned out for Everton as a player and clocked a total of 198 appearances for the Toffees.