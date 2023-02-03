Rangers new boy Nicolas Raskin has insisted that he will enjoy the pressure of playing for the Gers as it will only help him to develop.

Following weeks of negotiations, Rangers finally agreed on a deal to sign the midfielder from Standard Liege for a fee of €1.5m.

Michael Beale is expecting the 21-year-old Belgian to add more strength and depth to his squad as he looks to cut down Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and do well in the domestic cups.

Raskin conceded that the wait was hard given how much time it needed for him to complete the move to Rangers.

The midfielder insisted that he loves the style of football Beale wants his side to play and is looking forward to the pressure of being a Rangers player as it will only develop him further.

He wants to be a champion at Rangers and also get to play at the elite level of European football in the Champions League.

Raskin said in a press conference: “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.

“The move took time but I’m very proud to be here.

“I love the way the manager wants to play football.

“I want to play under pressure because that’s how you grow.

“I want to be a champion and know what it’s like to be a champion here.

“To compete in the Champions League.”

It remains to be seen whether Raskin gets his debut when Rangers host Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.