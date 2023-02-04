Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their team to take on Ross County at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Michael Beale’s side produced a superb performance in midweek to beat Hearts at Tynecastle and the Gers boss will want the levels maintaining today.

Ross County arrive at Ibrox sitting third bottom in the Scottish Premiership, but have lost just once in their last five league outings.

Rangers have scored four or more goals in all four of their last four meetings with Ross County at Ibrox.

In goal today, Rangers have Jon McLaughlin, while at the back Beale picks a four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Further up the pitch Rangers go with Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Todd Cantwell, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If Beale wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Nicolas Raskin and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Lundstram, Cantwell, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McGregor, Hagi, Colak, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Raskin, Lowry, Tillman