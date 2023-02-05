Everton boss Sean Dyche is in the stands at Nottingham Forest’s meeting with Leeds United this afternoon.

Dyche masterminded Everton’s 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal on Saturday as he started life as Toffees boss with a bang.

He is now plotting further victories and is making sure he does his homework on Everton’s upcoming opponents.

Sean Dyche at the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds match … Everton are playing them both soon👀👏💙 pic.twitter.com/TIb47UraBn — Molly Harrison (@MollyOHarrison) February 5, 2023

The former Burnley boss is at the City Ground to watch Nottingham Forest lock horns with Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon.

Following the Merseyside derby, Dyche’s Everton play host to Leeds at Goodison Park later this month.

Then early next month, he will take the Toffees to the City Ground to play Nottingham Forest.

And Dyche is checking up on both future opponents today.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds are potential rivals for Everton in the battle to survive in the Premier League this season.