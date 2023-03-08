Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Michael Beale is looking for his Rangers side to build on their weekend win over Kilmarnock and continue to apply pressure on league leaders Celtic.

The two sides met at Easter Road in August, with Rangers being held to a 2-2 draw by Hibernian.

Hibs head into tonight’s game having won their last three games on the bounce and beating Rangers tonight would be a feather in Lee Johnson’s cap.

Beale has Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he selects James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, the Rangers manager goes with Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

Beale can look to his bench if he wants to shake things up, with options that include Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Raskin, Cantwell, Sakala, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Hagi, Matondo, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, Arfield, Devine