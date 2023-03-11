Dele Alli is set to spend the rest of the season watching Besiktas’ games from the stands, with the Everton loan star firmly out of favour, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Alli has failed to take the opportunity that was handed to him by the Turkish club and Besiktas coach Senol Gunes is unhappy with his performances in training.

He has so far featured in 13 of the 23 league games the Turkish side have played so far this season, struggling to last the full 90 minutes on most occasions.

He had to watch his team in action from the stands against Ankaragucu earlier this month and could be forced to do that for the rest of the season.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Gunes does not plan to include Alli in his matchday squads going forward.

Gunes is not convinced the Everton loan star can add what is needed to the team and is happy to let him watch on from the stands for the remainder of his loan.

Besiktas have an option to sign Alli on a permanent basis from Everton, but will not be triggering it.

The onus is now firmly on the midfielder to convince Gunes that he deserves to be brought back into matchday squads.