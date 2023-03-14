Millwall boss Gary Rowett is of the view that Leeds United loan star Charlie Cresswell has attributes that are hard to find in defenders nowadays.

Leeds sent Cresswell out on a loan to Millwall at the beginning of the season and the centre-back has featured 25 times for Rowett’s side this season.

After being dropped from the starting line-up, Cresswell has now managed to start the last nine league games for Millwall, keeping Lions captain Shaun Hutchinson at bay.

Rowett admitted that the Leeds loanee has been excellent in the last few games for Millwall and stated that Cresswell has matured in the way he perceives the game.

The Lions boss also added that Cresswell has important qualities such as aggression and desire, which are rare to find in centre-backs nowadays.

“If you look at the start of the season, your strength can sometimes be your weakness a little bit”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“You’re so aggressive and want to do well but in that position you have to play with a calm head as well as aggression.

“He has done that really, really well in this last period of games.

“He’s been excellent for us.

“He’s had lots of good spells.

“He’ll admit it himself that he made two or three errors that any young player would make.

“The key is not about making an error but learning from it and not repeating it too often.

“He has really calmed down and matured in how he thinks about the game

“He’s getting the benefit from it because he has got amazing attributes for a young centre-back – aggression and desire, sometimes you can’t find them as much nowadays.”

Millwall are sixth in the Championship this season and Cresswell will be determined to help the Lions earn promotion to the Premier League before he returns to Leeds at the end of the season.