Bristol Rovers loan star Lewis Gibson is of the view that his team-mate Jarell Quansah, on loan from Liverpool, is an extremely talented player.

The 20-year-old centre-back is considered very highly at Liverpool and before joining Bristol Rovers on loan, he trained on several occasions with Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

Quansah has featured in all nine games for Joey Barton’s side since his arrival, partnering with Everton loanee Gibson in the last four matches.

Gibson, who has been a central figure of the Gas’ backline this season, stressed that Quansah is a talented centre-back and stated that the Liverpool loanee is eager to listen and learn.

“He’s a really good player and a really good talent”, Gibson was quoted as saying by Bristol World.

“I enjoy being in a younger back four because I feel like I can be a bit of a leader.

“I just want to help them any way I can possible.

“It’s Jarell’s first loan and so I feel with younger players, you get more of a response and are keen to listen and learn.”

Quansah will be determined to finish the season strongly with Bristol Rovers and hoping to impress the Liverpool boss with his performances.