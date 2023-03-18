Former Scotland international Andy Walker has hailed Liverpool youngster Ben Doak as an exceptional talent and believes that the player has an exciting future ahead.

Doak, who was highly rated at Celtic, joined Liverpool in March 2022 and has already made five senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

The 17-year-old right winger has also been featuring regularly for Liverpool’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides this season and has racked up ten goals while providing seven assists.

Walker recalled that he saw the Liverpool youngster play a few weeks ago and admitted that Doak is an extremely sharp player with brilliant speed.

The former Scotland star stressed that Doak is an exceptional talent with a very exciting future and believes that Liverpool have high hopes for the Scottish youngster.

“Yes, I watched him a few weeks ago and I think he came on as a sub in one of the games”, Walker said on Go Radio.

“My goodness, he looks so sharp and he is so quick and I think they have high hopes for him.

“He has obviously got exceptional talent.

“He has obviously got such an exciting future.”

On Tuesday, Doak was forced off just eight minutes into Liverpool Under-19s’ UEFA Youth League quarter-final tie against Sporting Lisbon due to a head injury.