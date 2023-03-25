Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that he told Everton loanee Thomas Cannon to take an extra touch and keep calm in front of the opposition goal.

The 20-year-old centre forward’s performances this season for Everton’s development side piqued interest from several Championship and League One clubs in the January transfer window.

Cannon joined Preston on loan from Everton and has appeared in 12 league games so far, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Lowe is of the view that Cannon has the ability to become a good forward and pointed out that the 20-year-old can score with both feet.

The Preston manager also revealed that he suggested Cannon keep a calm mind and take an extra touch in front of the opposition goal and stressed that the forward is always keen to learn.

“We talked to Tom a lot about taking an extra touch and not snatching at chances”, Lowe told the Liverpool Echo.

“He had always scored goals so I told him not to panic and to relax, and we have coached him to take an extra touch and his goals have come from that calmness.

“I think Tom respects that I have been there and seen it.

“If he wants to have a career in the Premier League he needs to listen to the likes of myself and those around him at Everton.

“He has definitely got the attributes to do well in my eyes because he can score with both feet and because of the fact he is willing to learn.”

Cannon will be hoping to impress Sean Dyche with his performances at Preston before returning to Everton at the end of the season.