South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann has termed skipper Heung-min Son as one of the best strikers in the world and stressed the need to maximise his talents.

The Tottenham star was the scorer of two goals that helped South Korea register a 2-2 draw against Colombia in an international friendly last week.

He was unable to help his side on Tuesday though, as Klinsmann succumbed to his first loss as the South Korea coach, losing 2-1 to Uruguay.

However, that did not prevent the German from heaping praise on Tottenham man Son, who he feels is one of the best strikers in the world.

The 58-year-old also took time to remind everyone else in his team about their duty to help the 30-year-old as a team and develop together.

“Son is one of the best strikers in the world”, Klinsmann was quoted as saying by South Korean journalist Sungmo Lee.

“We need to find a way to maximise his ability.

“It is important we help him as a team, and we develop together.”

The two goals Son scored against Colombia took his overall international goal tally to 37, which goes along with another 17 assists he has made.