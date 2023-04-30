Leeds United’s Supporters Advisory Board have issued a message of no confidence in Whites boss Javi Gracia and the club’s board.

The Whites are deep in trouble in the Premier League and slipped deeper into the mire on Sunday when they were well beaten, 4-1, by Bournemouth.

The fans on the south coast made clear their unhappiness with the club’s board and the director of football Victor Orta, who is responsible for having put the current squad together and picked current boss Gracia.

And the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board have now insisted they have lost confidence in Gracia and the board.

They issued a statement saying: “After the result and performance of the team today, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club.

“The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with.”

With just four games left in the Premier League, Leeds are facing a big scrap to keep their top flight status intact.

The Leeds board sacked Marcelo Bielsa due to fears over relegation worries, but over a year and two managers later, the club are arguably in deeper trouble.

Club record signing Georginio Rutter, brought in by Orta in the January transfer window, remained an unused substitute at Bournemouth.