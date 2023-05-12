Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has dubbed the forthcoming Leeds United encounter a tough one, but believes the Magpies are well equipped to deal with whatever the Whites throw at them.

The Magpies are now sitting third in the Premier League table and are hoping to qualify for the Champions League next season after a 20-year hiatus.

Eddie Howe’s men, who have accrued nine points from their last five games, enjoyed a three-match boisterous run with goals galore before they stuttered against Arsenal.

They will look to return to winning ways on Saturday, but Burn admits that facing a Leeds side fighting to survive at Elland Road will be difficult.

However, the defender is confident that Newcastle have dealt with similar situations in the past and can again.

“We go to Leeds, where it will be a bit different now Allardyce is the manager and playing against his teams in the past”, Burn was quoted as saying by the Shields Gazette.

“It will be tough with Leeds fighting for their lives.

“It’s a similar situation to us where every time we play at home we know the crowd is behind us and I know from playing there that is the situation with Leeds.

“But I think we’ve dealt with those sort of things well in the past.

“Everton we dealt well with it so I don’t think it should be a major factor.”

Amid their chief fight with Liverpool to secure a Champions League spot, the Magpies need seven points from their last four matches to fulfil their dreams of playing in the elite continental competition.