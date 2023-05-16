Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has warned against getting carried away with the Gers’ 3-0 win over rivals Celtic at the weekend.

Michael Beale’s men are set to experience a trophy-less season while Celtic on the other hand are on course to win a fifth domestic treble in seven years.

Celtic also handed Rangers a semi-final exit from the Scottish Cup last month by a 1-0 scoreline, which ended the Gers’ hope of winning a trophy this term.

The Gers have faced their bitter rivals Celtic in a derby five times this season and the Saturday victory was their first.

Ferguson admitted that he will not overemphasise his former team’s end-of-the-season victory over their bitter rivals and stressed that Beale’s squad will still need major surgery going forward.

“I am not going to get carried away”, Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“It was a good result, I get it, Michael Beale needed that but there is still a fair bit of work needing to be done in this team.

“There are players in the team that played against Celtic on Saturday that have shown that they have futures going forward.”

Beale’s men will look to finish the season strongly with three games left in the current term.