Everton have opted to trigger the one-year contract extension in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract that would allow him to stay at Goodison Park for one more season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Doucoure was signed by Everton from Watford in September 2020 for a fee in the region of £20m, putting pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.

The Mali international has since gone on to become an influential figure at the heart of Everton’s midfield and has been missed while out injured.

Now that his contract nears an end, the relegation battlers have decided to act in order to keep him at Goodison Park for one more year.

Once the clause is triggered the 30-year-old will stay at the club until the end of next season.

Doucoure has featured in 24 of Everton’s 37 league games so far this season making six goal contributions.

He has had to cope with a hamstring injury that kept him out of a few matches toward the beginning of the season.

The midfielder will now put his full focus on trying to make sure Everton remain a Premier League club amid their relegation battle.